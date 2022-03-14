Man Punched 67-Year-Old Asian Woman 125 Times in Hate Crime Attempted Murder: Police

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Warning: the video footage is disturbing.

A man struck an older woman more than 100 times after calling her an “Asian bitch,” according to police in Yonkers, New York. As seen on surveillance footage, the suspect sucker punched the victim in an apartment building vestibule, then continued to attack her for more than a minute.

Cops have identified the suspect as Tammel Esco, 42. Authorities say they responded to the building at approximately 6:11 p.m. on Friday after receiving information about the woman bleeding at the scene. The woman was found in the vestibule with severe injuries to her face, and she was taken to a local hospital. Meanwhile, authorities found Esco outside the building and arrested him without incident, officers said.

Citing their investigative efforts, police determined that the 67-year-old woman, who is Asian, returned home to find Esco in front of the building. This man called her an “Asian bitch” as she walked past, police said. She ignored him, officers said.

And yet as seen on footage, the man identified as Esco entered the vestibule behind her, hit her in the head, and continued to punch her after she fell to the ground. This series of blows continued from about 0:34 to 1:42 in the video, more than a full minute. He then stomped on her seven times, reared his head back, and appeared to spit on her.

“Ignoring his comment, the victim entered the vestibule of the building and was attempting to open the second door to enter the lobby when, without warning, the suspect approached from behind and punched her in the head, knocking her to the floor,” police wrote. “He then stood over her and proceeded to punch her in the head and face more than 125 times with alternating fist strikes before foot-stomping her seven times and spitting on her.”

The woman suffered multiple contusions and lacerations to her head and face, fractures of her facial bone, and bleeding on the brain. Police nonetheless describe her as being in stable condition and recovering at the hospital.

“This is one of the most appalling attacks I have ever seen; to beat a helpless woman is despicable and targeting her because of her race makes it more so,” Yonkers Police Commissioner John J. Mueller said. “This defendant must be held to the maximum punishment allowed by law to send a clear message that hateful, violent behavior will not be tolerated in our communities. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family, that she may make a full recovery.”

“Hate crimes are beyond intolerable in our city,” Mayor Mike Spano said. “I applaud our Yonkers Police for swiftly apprehending this violent criminal and removing him from our streets. I expect the suspect to be charged to the fullest extent of the law for his heinous actions. I continue to keep the victim and her family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Esco is charged with attempted murder in the second degree as a hate crime, and assault in the second degree as a hate crime. He was booked into the Westchester County Jail on Saturday, online records show. Officers said that he was arraigned that same day. Records show he is scheduled for court on Tuesday.

[Screenshot via Yonkers Police Department]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]