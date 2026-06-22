A charter bus stabbing spree unfolded at a Walmart in Alabama, with a man allegedly targeting multiple colleagues — killing one — in a knife attack after he was rejected by a female co-worker.

Pierre Eskew, 35, of Louisiana, was on a snack break at a Walmart in Bessemer last Monday when a "brewing" beef between him and a 22-year-old colleague, Darryel Sutton, turned deadly aboard their work bus, cops say.

Bessemer Police Sgt. C. Selman told local Fox affiliate WBRC that Eskew and Sutton had been in a dispute "for several hours, possibly days," over a female co-worker who rejected Eskew after he made romantic advances toward her.

The two security guards were headed back to Louisiana with about 40 colleagues after working at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, WBRC reports. Their bus stopped at Walmart for a snack break when Eskew allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Sutton to death and injured three others.

"At approximately 1:13 p.m., Bessemer Police officers and Bessemer Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a disturbance on the bus," BPD said on Facebook. "Upon arrival, officers discovered that four individuals had suffered stab wounds during an altercation. One victim sustained critical injuries and was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for treatment. The remaining victims also received medical attention."

Police later updated the Facebook post to report that Sutton had "succumbed" to his injuries. The condition of the other victims was not clear.

The company that Eskew and Sutton were working for, Fess Security, declined to comment when contacted by AL.com. The other colleagues were picked up by a second bus and brought back to Louisiana.