Parents spending the day on a Florida beach who allegedly left their 6-month-old behind in a tent for an hour while they took a walk with their three other children will avoid further punishment as long as they avoid arrests in the next year.

Brian Wilks, 41, and his wife Sara Wilks, 37, were facing child neglect without great bodily harm charges, but the couple entered into deferred prosecution agreement. They must perform 25 hours of community service, attend a parenting class and not be arrested for the next year. If they successfully complete those requirements, prosecutors will drop the charges.

Beachgoers spotted the infant alone and called 911.

"I am calling regarding a child that has been unattended, a baby it's probably like 6 months, maybe 5 months," the caller said.

Deputies arrived and paramedics came to check out the baby. People explained the couple had left to walk down the beach and had not been back in a while, body-camera footage obtained by Law&Crime shows.

"They probably have been gone an hour," one witness said.

Eventually the Wilkses returned from their walk and deputies wanted them to explain themselves.

"This is a big, big issue," a deputy said.

The couple tried to claim that they were in the area, but multiple witnesses disputed the claim. Deputies arrested the couple while the Department of Children and Families took custody of the children until family could come pick them up.

As Law&Crime previously reported, deputies said the incident could have been fatal.

"While deputies waited for South Walton Fire District personnel to arrive and assess the infant, the parents returned to the scene, where both admitted to placing the child under the tent for a nap before leaving with their other children, claiming they lost track of time," a press release from the Walton County Sheriff's Office said.

The parents were visiting the Sunshine State from Texas.

"This incident serves as a reminder that even brief moments of inattention can have serious consequences and can sometimes lead to tragic outcomes," the press release said.