A Florida man said he had "a very unfriendly urge" when he allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed his girlfriend to death as she pleaded for her life on a 911 call, saying "you're f—ing killing me," according to cops.

Kyle Sanchez, 35, stands accused of first-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Amanda Roark, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. Friday at an apartment on Tuscan Loon Drive in Tampa. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by local NBC affiliate WFLA, Roark called 911 when Sanchez was attacking her.

"Please stop," she reportedly said. "You're f—ing killing me."

Dispatchers were unable to obtain the address of the emergency because the call was too chaotic. But Sanchez himself apparently called 911 about 10 minutes later.

"Um, I murdered my girlfriend," he allegedly said while giving dispatchers the address of the emergency.

Sanchez told dispatchers that his girlfriend was "beyond help," the affidavit reportedly said. When asked what happened, Sanchez allegedly said he had a "very unfriendly urge" before he grabbed a knife.

Deputies rushed to the scene. When Sanchez opened the door, he was reportedly "covered in blood." Deputies also found blood throughout the home, including on furniture, doors and walls.

Roark was pronounced dead at the scene. She was reportedly suffering from numerous stab wounds and also had several defensive wounds. Authorities did not immediately divulge a possible motive.

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Cops arrested Sanchez and took him to the Hillsborough County Jail, where he was being held without bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, Sanchez was a data analyst at MacDill Air Force Base until May. That position reportedly afforded him top-secret security clearance.

The defendant is slated to appear in court on Tuesday.