A well-known fixture in a California community known as the “Compassion Guy” was stabbed to death in a park in what police said was a violent and senseless attack as detectives hunted for the killer.

The incident happened on Thursday about 11:20 a.m. at Central Park in downtown Davis, about 15 miles west of Sacramento, police said.

A passerby found him, and police were notified, officials said. He had been found dead on a bench near a playground, according to the Davis Enterprise.

Police described the attack as violent and said the victim suffered multiple stab wounds. Detectives said they would work closely with the Yolo County Coroner’s Office to determine the official cause of death. An email to the coroner’s office on Saturday was not immediately returned.

As of Friday, police said they had no suspects.

“Due to the violent nature of this attack, additional officers will be deployed on bike and foot patrol in the downtown corridor and Central Park areas to ensure a visible public safety presence,” police said. “We realize it is difficult and disturbing when crimes of this nature occur in our community, especially in a public space that many consider to be the heart of our downtown area and City. The Department would like to assure the public that all available resources will be used to ensure the safety of our community.”

Breaux held a “Weekly Gathering in the Name of Truth,” the Enterprise reported. One of those meetings was scheduled for the day he was killed.

“Secular, without dogma,” he described it on his Facebook page. “A message emphasizing love and compassion. Without a teaching or socializing. A simple pointing to alleviate the illusory nature of suffering and coming home to the essential. All are welcome.”

He said on his fundraising site that he had been asking for people to share their concept of compassion and recorded the answers in a notebook and then on video due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He self-published a book of over 3,000 written responses in 2011, he said.

“I do so as a lifelong endeavor to bring awareness to compassion,” he said. “I’ve done interviews, been the subject of documentaries, and am present as a ‘street therapist’ for those who seek guidance.”

Mourners gathered at the park to pay tribute at the Compassion Bench, a project he spearheaded that became the first monument “built in honor of compassion.”

“This was his office,” Davis resident Terry Tafoya said, according to the Enterprise.

His killing, she told the paper, “shakes the core of your belief system of what is good.”

“But I think he’d want us to find some goodness in what he was trying to do and not look at the negative.”

City officials released a statement saying he dedicated his time and energy to selflessness and said a vigil was being held Sunday.

“The death of David Breaux is utterly and completely devastating,” Mayor Will Arnold said in the statement. “Many of us knew David. We talked with him. We shared in his vision for a kinder world. We connected on what it means to be human and humane. David was gentle and kind, soft-spoken and thoughtful, brilliant and selfless. He will be missed.

The statement continued with a quote from him:

“I had decided to spend the rest of my life with a pen and notepad and asking people to share their concept of compassion,” the statement said. “I will continue doing this until this can no longer continue.”

“He did just that,” the mayor added.

