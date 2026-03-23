A 27-year-old Maryland man who made headlines for his remarkable ability to play cornhole despite having no arms or legs allegedly shot and killed his friend before ditching his body on the side of the road.

Dayton James Webber is facing charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and other related charges in the death of 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Cops say Webber was driving when he and Wells got into an argument. Webber allegedly shot and killed Wells as two passengers in the backseat watched. The defendant pulled over in the area of Radio Station Road and Llano Drive in La Plata and asked the other passengers to help him dump the body but they refused before getting out of the car and leaving the scene and flagging down cops around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies said.

Two hours later, a resident in the 10000 block of Newport Church Road in Charlotte Hall reported a body in a yard. Cops rushed to the scene, where they found Wells. He was pronounced dead.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Webber's arrest and later found his car in Charlottesville, Virginia. Cops located Webber at a hospital where he was receiving treatment for an unspecified medical issue.

He is currently in the Albemarle County Jail on a fugitive from justice charge. He is awaiting extradition back to Charles County.

Webber, who became a quadruple amputee when he was 10 months old after suffering a blood infection, is a professional cornhole player in the American Cornhole League. Cornhole is known as a lawn game in which players toss beanbags at an angled platform with the goal of getting the bag through a hole in the middle of the board.

"In many ways, surprising people has always been part of my life. I went from overcoming a serious blood infection and undergoing a quadruple amputation as a baby to becoming a professional athlete as an adult," he wrote in an essay for the "Today" Show.

He started playing in the backyard before moving on to tournaments and playing professionally for the ACL. Webber harkened back to when he nearly lost his life as a baby and how he navigated through life after his amputation.

"As doctors rushed to save my life, they realized they needed to amputate my arms and legs to slow the infection. They told my parents there was only a 3% chance that I'd survive," he wrote. "For four months in the hospital, I fought and eventually overcame the infection. I learned how to do things, such as writing, on my own. I even taught myself how to drive by racing go-karts."

The American Cornhole League wrote in a statement on social media that it was aware of the allegations against Webber.

"This is an extremely serious matter and our thoughts are with all those impacted, including the family and loved ones of Bradrick Michael Wells," the statement said.