Man Killed 22-Year-Old NYPD Officer, Critically Injured Another Who Were Answering Domestic Dispute Call: Cops

A man shot and killed a New York City police officer and critically injured another while they were responding to a call on Friday, according to cops. Officer Jason Rivera was only 22. Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell described him as a son, husband, officer and friend. Fellow cop Wilbert Mora survived the incident in critical condition and was taken to a hospital in Harlem, the NYPD said Friday.

Watch as NYPD executives join @NYCMayor to share details of the NYPD officers shot earlier this evening in Harlem. https://t.co/rvp9ffViWz — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 22, 2022

According to police, they got a call regarding a family dispute. A woman said she was arguing with her son, police said. She did not mention injuries or weapons, they said. Cops did not elaborate during the press conference on the nature of the alleged dispute. Once there, officers met her and another son. After a brief conversation, police learned that the suspect son was in the bedroom. Cops described this as an open one-bedroom apartment. Upon walking in, there was a living room, kitchen, and a 30 foot long, narrow hallway with a closet, bathroom, and the bedroom at the end.

One officer stayed with the family while Rivera and Mora went down the hallway. As they approached, the bedroom door swung open and the suspect son fired numerous shots, they said. The shooter–identified as Lashawn McNeil, 47–killed Rivera and injured Mora. He tried to exit the apartment, but the third officer shot him twice, striking him in the head and right arm, police said.

McNeil used a Glock 45, that had a high-capacity magazine holding up to 40 additional rounds, they said.

Below is a picture of the gun used to shoot our officers. pic.twitter.com/TkcMR2tr83 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 22, 2022

It was stolen from Baltimore in 2017, police said, not elaborating on who they believe took it in the first place. They are working with the joint firearms task force and ATF to trace the gun through the years, they said. The investigation is ongoing. They ask that anyone with information to call the 32nd precinct detective squad and Crime Stoppers. You can reach the detective squad at (212) 690-6315, and NYPD Crime Stoppers, which accepts anonymous tips and offers up to $3,500 rewards for information leading to an arrest and indictment, at 1 (800) 577-TIPS.

McNeil was on a probation for a felony conviction involving narcotics in 2003, police said. He had four arrests outside of New York City, involving drug charges and one count of assaulting a police officer in the late 1990s and early 2000s in South Carolina and Pennsylvania, according to cops.

“Tonight, we mourn the loss of a hero officer — a son, husband, and friend,” police said. “Only 22 years old, Police Officer Jason Rivera was murdered in the line of duty. We vow to #NeverForget Jason as his fellow Finest vow to honor his tremendous legacy of service & the ultimate sacrifice.”

We struggle for words to express the tragedy, to endure the pain of losing Officer Jason Rivera as we pray for Officer Wilbert Mora. And while things feel unsure now, what I know we can count on is their fellow Finest continuing their courageous work and honoring Jason’s legacy. pic.twitter.com/43BKcOxPJ8 — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) January 23, 2022

[Image via New York Police Department]

