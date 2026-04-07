Cops in Maryland have arrested a 23-year-old man who authorities say threw a 1-year-old child down a set of stairs and then out of a window and into the trash.

Kevin Alec Morris stands accused of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, child abuse and reckless endangerment, among other charges.

The Prince George's County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that deputies responded to a report of an assault in progress on June 5 at Morris' home in the 4000 block of Southern Avenue in Capitol Heights, which sits just outside of Washington, D.C. Morris allegedly hurled the child down a set of steps.

"He then rushed downstairs, picked up the victim, and barricaded himself inside a room," cops wrote.

While inside the room, he subsequently tossed the child out of a window, causing the victim to land in an outdoor trash can, according to police.

Authorities rescued the child, but Morris was apparently able to slip past cops and had been on the run for some nine months despite a warrant out for his arrest. Cops took him into custody on March 25, Friday's press release stated.

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Police did not say why he allegedly assaulted the child, nor did they specify his relationship to the victim. The child's condition was not released. A probable cause arrest affidavit that would contain additional details about the incident was not immediately available. He is being represented by a public defender. It's unclear if he has entered a plea.

The defendant is currently in the Prince George's County Jail without bond.

His next court date is a preliminary hearing set for April 24.