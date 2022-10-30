Skip to main content

Suspected Attacker Had Zip Ties When He Broke into Nancy and Paul Pelosi’s San Francisco Home: Report

Alberto LuperonOct 30th, 2022, 3:47 pm
 
Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi

Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi on Jan. 25, 2020.

The man who allegedly attacked and badly injured the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly had zip ties when breaking into the couple’s home in San Francisco, California. This information comes from The Associated Press. The source reportedly spoke on condition of anonymity and was not authorized to publicly talk about the case.

As previously reportedDavid DePape, 42, is accused of bludgeoning Paul Pelosi, 82, with a hammer.

“The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with hit,” San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said on Friday.  “Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup, and rendered medical aid.”

Scott said officers found DePape beating Paul Pelosi with the hammer. Cops tackled him to the ground, he said.

Citing two unnamed sources, the Associated Press has said Mr. Pelosi “suffered blunt force trauma to his head and body.”  His injuries, according to those AP sources, included “bruising, severe swelling and other injuries.”

Sources for both ABC and CNN both said that DePape was looking for Pelosi.

“Where is Nancy?” DePape shouted, according to a source for CNN’s Jamie Gangel. “Where is Nancy?”

DePape wrote a slew of conspiracy theory-fueled, delusional posts online, but did not mention Speaker Pelosi, according to The Washington Post.

Speaker Pelosi said in a statement on Saturday that her and Paul’s children, their grandchildren, and she were “heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop.”

Aaron Keller contributed to this report.

[Image via MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

You may also like: