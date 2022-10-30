The man who allegedly attacked and badly injured the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly had zip ties when breaking into the couple’s home in San Francisco, California. This information comes from The Associated Press. The source reportedly spoke on condition of anonymity and was not authorized to publicly talk about the case.

As previously reported, David DePape, 42, is accused of bludgeoning Paul Pelosi, 82, with a hammer.

“The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with hit,” San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said on Friday. “Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup, and rendered medical aid.”

Scott said officers found DePape beating Paul Pelosi with the hammer. Cops tackled him to the ground, he said.

Citing two unnamed sources, the Associated Press has said Mr. Pelosi “suffered blunt force trauma to his head and body.” His injuries, according to those AP sources, included “bruising, severe swelling and other injuries.”

Sources for both ABC and CNN both said that DePape was looking for Pelosi.

Paul Pelosi’s injuries are “significant” but according to two sources familiar with the matter but he is expected to recover. — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) October 28, 2022

The assailant who attacked Paul Pelosi was in search for the Speaker of the House, a source tells @jamiegangel. The intruder confronted the Speaker’s husband in their San Francisco home shouting “where is Nancy, where is Nancy?,” according to the source. — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) October 28, 2022

“Where is Nancy?” DePape shouted, according to a source for CNN’s Jamie Gangel. “Where is Nancy?”

DePape wrote a slew of conspiracy theory-fueled, delusional posts online, but did not mention Speaker Pelosi, according to The Washington Post.

NEW: The San Fransisco PD tells NBC News that Paul Pelosi and the accused attacker David DePape did not know each other prior to the assault at the Pelosi home on Friday, @anblanx reports. (1/2) — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 30, 2022

Speaker Pelosi said in a statement on Saturday that her and Paul’s children, their grandchildren, and she were “heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop.”

Thank you for your prayers for my husband and our family. -NP pic.twitter.com/tL8h8W0eUM — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) October 30, 2022

Aaron Keller contributed to this report.

[Image via MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images]

