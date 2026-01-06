Police have provided more details about a Pennsylvania man who allegedly shot a firefighter who was having dinner with the man's estranged wife.

Robert D. Naugle Jr., 30, was charged with criminal homicide after police said he walked into the home of his ex on Dec. 31, 2025, and fatally shot 47-year-old James Thomas. Naugle's estranged wife told police that Naugle had filed for divorce in November 2025 and moved out of the home they shared two days prior. As Law&Crime previously reported, Naugle made New Year's Eve plans with his ex, but those plans were canceled.

Naugle went to his former home anyway, and when he saw Thomas having dinner with his estranged wife, he allegedly fired 10 shots at him, killing him. Naugle then called 911 and allegedly told dispatchers, "I walked in on my wife with another man, and I killed him."

Pennsylvania State Trooper Steve Limani spoke to local media outlets at a press conference that was covered by local NBC affiliate WPXI and provided additional details about the case. Limani said Naugle's four children were in the home when their father showed up, including an infant who was in a crib in the same room where Thomas was allegedly gunned down. The other three children were sleeping in rooms upstairs, Limani said.

Limani said Thomas, who was described by Naugle's estranged wife as a friend, was "just sitting there eating food" when Naugle entered the home, walked past his infant in the crib, and allegedly shot Thomas without saying a word.

WPXI reported that Thomas was a volunteer firefighter who left behind a 12-year-old son.

"In one fell swoop, Mr. Naugle makes it so there [are] two families now… one doesn't have a father, and the other is going to be locked up in the Westmoreland County Jail," Limani said.

Naugle was charged with criminal homicide and is currently in custody at the Westmoreland County Jail, where he is being held without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 14.