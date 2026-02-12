A Georgia man allegedly shot a DoorDash delivery driver to death outside an elementary school before leading cops on a chase with a young child in the backseat.

Christopher Ates, 39, is accused of killing 34-year-old Eboni Anderson around 11 a.m. Tuesday outside Palmetto Elementary School near Atlanta. The shooting prompted a "hard lockdown" at the school and forced school officials to transport more than 500 kids to another school so parents could pick them up.

Hours later, street cameras tracked Ates' vehicle more than 100 miles to the south in Warner Robins. Cops allegedly tried to pull Ates over, but he sped away. A chase ensued until Ates crashed into a semi-truck, struck a guardrail, and rolled down an embankment, the Houston County Sheriff's Office told local Fox affiliate WAGA.

Cops took Ates into custody, and when they searched his car they apparently found a small child crying in the backseat.

"Deputies immediately removed the juvenile from the vehicle, and EMS evaluated the juvenile," the sheriff's office told local NBC affiliate WXIA. "The juvenile was then turned over to the Houston County Sheriff's Office Juvenile Division."

Ates is currently facing charges of reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and child endangerment. He has not been charged in Anderson's death, but authorities say they expect that to happen soon. Officials have not said what relationship, if any, the suspect and victim had. It's also unclear if the child found in the backseat of Ates' car after the chase was present for the shooting.

WXIA reports that Anderson was making deliveries for DoorDash at the time of her death.

"This is a tragic situation and our thoughts are with the Dasher's loved ones. Our team is urgently investigating and working with law enforcement to help their investigation in any way possible," DoorDash wrote in a statement to the outlet.

A GoFundMe account description called Anderson a "beautiful, kind, and gentle soul."

"Anyone who knew her knows the warmth and love she carried in her heart. We are heartbroken beyond words and are trying to process this unimaginable loss," the GoFundMe said.

Anderson's children go to Fulton County Schools, but they do not attend Palmetto, per the district.

"Based on information shared by law enforcement, the incident appears to have been a domestic dispute that spilled over onto school grounds. Tragically, a woman was shot and killed. While this is an incredibly difficult circumstance for our community, I want to reassure you that no Palmetto Elementary students or staff were involved, and at no time were individuals inside our building in danger. Our team acted swiftly and followed all safety protocols as trained," Principal Jacqueline Bowens wrote in a letter obtained by WAGA.

Ates remains in the Houston County Jail on the current charges.