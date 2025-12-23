A North Carolina man allegedly fired a shotgun at an Amazon delivery driver who drove up his driveway by mistake.

Sidney Pittman, 23, is out on bond after he was charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied property and injury to personal property. According to an arrest warrant reviewed by Law&Crime, Pittman allegedly fired a shotgun at a car being driven by Tashika Trimble, who works as a seasonal delivery driver for Amazon. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office told local ABC affiliate WSOC that the driver, whose 16-year-old son was with her for the delivery, pulled up to Pittman's address on Dec. 14 at 9:30 p.m.

The station reported that Pittman answered the door and told Trimble that she had the wrong address, so she left and backed out of the driveway. While she was driving away, Pittman allegedly fired at her car.

At a rally with local civil rights activists reported on by the Richmond Observer, Trimble described the events that led up to the alleged shooting. She said, "GPS directed me to an address and we turned into the driveway." Trimble's son noticed Pittman and a woman inside the house and told his mom not to get out of the car.

Trimble said that she had a brief encounter with Pittman before confirming she had the wrong address and leaving. Once she was back in her car, she found the correct address and went to leave. She told the Richmond Observer, "I put my car in drive… just about to move a little, we hear a shot, I hear little pricks hitting the car. I didn't know where it was coming from. So… I grab my gun, I looked left to right and my son was like, 'Mama, no. Just go.' So, I left."

She said she was able to deliver the package.

According to local NBC affiliate WCNC, Trimble called for help after the shooting. Sheriff's deputies responded to Pittman's address on Dec. 15 and questioned him. While at his home, they arrested him and found the shotgun he allegedly used to fire at Trimble's car.

The sheriff's office said they were also investigating purported racist comments Pittman made on social media after the alleged shooting, but those comments have not been verified.

Pittman was booked into the Richmond County Jail and posted $200,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2026.