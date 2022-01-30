Brandon Lewis St. Ours Fatally Struck Girlfriend with Vehicle: Deputies

A man allegedly hunted down his girlfriend and hit her with his car after she refused to get inside the vehicle with him. Deputies out of Mohave County, Arizona, identified him as Brandon Lewis St. Ours, 37, a resident of the local city of Kingman. They did not identify the woman, saying they still had to tell her nearest relatives.

According to authorities, they learned Saturday that a driver struck a woman. They found her at the scene, they said.

“The female had no pulse and was not breathing and life saving measures were attempted on scene and continued during transport to the hospital,” they said. “Upon arrival to the hospital, the female was declared deceased.”

Meanwhile, the suspect had fled in his vehicle, they said.

Detectives said they discovered that someone kicked St. Ours and his girlfriend out of the home on the 4700 block of N. Casey Lane because the couple was arguing.

That argument continued outside, authorities said.

“The two were asked to leave the residence by a third party at the residence, based on the two arguing,” they said. “Both subjects left the residence, however the female refused to get in Brandon’s vehicle and walked from the scene. Brandon drove around looking for the female, and ultimately struck her with the vehicle just a short distance from the residence. Brandon then fled the scene and parked his vehicle at another location in an obvious attempt to conceal it.”

Authorities said they questioned St. Ours and took him to jail for manslaughter by domestic violence and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. It is unclear if he has an attorney in this matter.

“Brandon’s vehicle was located and towed for processing,” authorities said. “The female’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. This investigation is ongoing.”

[Booking photo via Mohave County Sheriff’s Office]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]