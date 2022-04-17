Man Faces Firearms Charge Amid South Carolina Mall Mass Shooting

Police identified a man arrested amid the non-fatal mass shooting at a South Carolina mall. Jewayne Marquise Price, 22, faces a count of unlawful carrying of a pistol, and may face more charges, local cops say. This update happens the same day authorities announce a separate mass shooting elsewhere in the state.

Officers in Columbia, South Carolina previously said they detained three people amid the shooting at the Columbiana Centre Mall. Police on Sunday announced that they determined two of them had nothing to do with the incident, but the third, Jewayne M. Price, will face a firearms charge. They did not name who they think opened fire at the mall Saturday.

“After speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, CPD investigators believe that at least three suspects displayed firearms inside the mall,” police said. “CPD is working to determine how many suspects discharged firearms, thus injuring multiple people.”

Officers said they think this shooting was an isolated incident and may be from an ongoing conflict.

Nine people were shot and injured, and five injured in other ways, police said.

Victims range in age from 15 to 73-years-old, cops said. The five who were not shot sustained injuries including broken bones, lacerations, and a head injury while trying to flee the mall for safety, officers said. Everyone except a 73-year-old woman has been treated and released from medical care.

From police:

As a reminder: any witness or person who captured the incident on video should notify CPD immediately. A dedicated hotline has been established to receive information: Citizens are encouraged to call CPD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 803-545-3525.

Price’s attorney of record did not immediately return a Law&Crime request for comment. A bond hearing was scheduled to take place today at 2 pm.

The Columbia incident was not the only mass shooting reported this weekend in South Carolina. Authorities say at least nine people were shot at a restaurant down in the town of Furman.

“At this time, there are no fatalities,” the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said in a statement to Law&Crime. The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate, they said.

Authorities did not name any suspects.

Law&Crime could not reach the restaurant Cara’s Lounge. We had no opportunity to leave a message when we called the number on their website. The phone simply kept ringing.

[Booking photo via Lexington County Sheriff’s Department]

