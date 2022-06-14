Man Charged in 14-Year-Old Girl’s Death Sought Hitman to Kill a Witness, Wanted Girlfriend to Make Down Payment: Sheriff

A man charged in 14-year-old Savanah Quintero’s shooting death has been accused of trying to find a hitman to kill a witness. This is the second time Michael Aguirre, 27, allegedly attempted to snuff out a witness in the Chicago case.

Aguirre has been locked up since October. Authorities said he shot a witness nine times.

In the new case, investigators said they learned in May that Aguirre was trying to find a hitman. An undercover sheriff’s officer was sent to talk to him, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said. Aguirre allegedly offered $2,500 for a witness’ death. His girlfriend (and now co-defendant) Julissa Ochoa, 23, would hand over a $1,000 down payment, and a picture of the target, officials said.

Ochoa was arrested Thursday, charged with solicitation of murder for hire, authorities said. She is being held in lieu of a $500,000 cash bond.

Aguirre was charged on Friday with solicitation of murder, and solicitation of murder for hire.

Aguirre was allegedly among three people on June 2, 2021 who confronted Quintero while she was out walking her dog with her boyfriend in the Back of the Yard neighborhood of Chicago. According to officials, the group grilled her on whether she belonged to a local gang called the Latin Saints. She eventually said her mother did, officials said. Aguirre allegedly passed the gun to the actual shooter Edgar Martinez, who was 17 at the time but charged as an adult. Quintero was shot in the back of the head. She died from her injuries three days later.

Quintero and her boyfriend did not belong to a gang, neighbors said, according to WLS.

Aguirre allegedly targeted a fellow gang member of his the following Aug. 29, according to WTTT. He confronted the man for “snitching,” though the victim denied this, authorities said. Aguirre nonetheless followed him and shot him nine times, officials said.

In regard to Quintero’s death, he allegedly denied giving anyone a gun, and he asserted that he ran upon hearing gunshots.

[Booking photos via Cook County Sheriff’s Office]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]