A Texas man blamed a toddler he was watching for getting burned by scalding hot water after leaving her unsupervised in a bathtub and refusing to take her to the hospital — telling police he "feared getting in trouble," cops say.

Bobby Fisher, 36, is charged with injury to a child for the November 2025 incident, which landed him behind bars this week in McLennan County, according to local CBS affiliate KWTX.

Waco police arrested Fisher on Wednesday after an investigation found that he allegedly did not take the child to the hospital or tell her mother what happened for four days.

"[The child's] skin was falling off onto the washcloth," police wrote in Fisher's arrest warrant, per KWTX. "[Fisher] told the [detective] he thought about taking the girl to the hospital after the burn occurred but feared getting in trouble for the burn so he did not take her," the warrant states.

Police first made contact with Fisher on Dec. 22, weeks after the victim complained to another child living in the household with Fisher and the girl's mother that her buttocks hurt. The youth told their mom and the woman found "bloody and pink" wounds on the victim that prompted her to take the child to a local medical center.

Police say the child suffered third-degree burns with "significant skin removal," according to KWTX. Asked about what happened, the girl told investigators, "Mr. Fisher hurt her butt in the bathroom," per the arrest warrant.

Fisher allegedly claimed during police interviews that he was grabbing a diaper and the girl turned the hot water on herself. Cops say he admitted to leaving her unsupervised but said the water was not on when he left the bathroom.

When he returned, Fisher said he saw "steam coming from the water … but did not check the water temperature or the [girl]," according to the arrest warrant. Fisher claimed he turned the shower on and began washing the girl, which is when her skin began "falling off," the warrant says.

Fisher was allegedly living with the victim's mother at the time of the incident. He was being held Wednesday on a $10,000 bond.