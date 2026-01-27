A Nebraska man was recently arrested after a toddler was found alone in a ditch, Cornhusker State law enforcement says.

Austin Hendrick, 31, stands accused of child abuse without injury, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Department.

The underlying incident occurred in early October 2025 along South Marian Road in rural Adams County right outside Hastings, a medium-sized city located some 110 miles southwest of Lincoln.

On the day in question, a "concerned citizen" passing through noticed a 15-month-old child all by herself sitting in the ditch on the eastern side of the road, the sheriff's department said in a press release.

Deputies arrived and found a truck driver holding the child, according to an affidavit for a search warrant obtained by Kearney-based ABC affiliate KHGI, which broadcasts as "Nebraska Television Network."

The little girl was taken to Mary Lanning Healthcare — a hospital in Hastings — for an evaluation, according to law enforcement. There, doctors determined the child was generally in good health but had insect bites all over her body, a full diaper, and a diaper rash.

Soon thereafter, a witness called the sheriff's department to say they had just received a phone call from the defendant, authorities say. Hendrick allegedly told the other man he was looking for a missing child he had been babysitting, according to the affidavit.

Investigators then spoke with Hendrick directly.

The defendant allegedly said he believed someone must have entered his house and took the girl while he stepped away to feed his dogs. Hendrick told law enforcement that upon his return, the child was gone and his front door was wide open. Authorities noted the man lives roughly a mile and a half away from where the toddler was found.

More Law&Crime coverage: Woman mysteriously disappears moments after calling 911 about toddler wandering on highway; parents say child was 'bait' to 'lure' daughter out of car

Law enforcement also took note of a claim by Hendrick that he drove his son around near the Southern Hills Golf Course to get him to fall back asleep around 3:30 a.m. that same morning. The local golf course is located about 2 miles away from where the girl was found. Investigators went on to request GPS data from the defendant's vehicle in order to see where the man had been driving around the time the girl was spotted, according to the affidavit.

After a lengthy investigation, Hendrick was arrested last week.

During his arraignment, the defendant's bail was set at 10 percent of $15,000, according to court records obtained by Central Nebraska Today. As of this writing, the Adams County Jail does not list Hendrick as an inmate. This week, a preliminary hearing in his case was scheduled for Jan. 30.

Law enforcement has declined to release any identifying information about the child at the center of the case, citing privacy concerns.