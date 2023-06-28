Man accused of fatally beating mom with baseball bat was allegedly ‘tired of the way his mother treated him’

A 32-year-old man was tired of how his mother treated him, so he allegedly struck and killed her with a baseball bat, an affidavit summarizing a murder in Portland, Oregon, reportedly says.

Austin K. Green-Yurick was charged in the murder of Kathy S. Green, 64. He faces charges of murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, and unlawful use of a weapon, court records show.

His public defender didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The attack happened Thursday at 7:26 p.m. Portland police responded to a report of an assault at a home in the 1300 block of Northeast 68th Avenue, authorities said.

According to a probable cause document obtained by Washington state CBS affiliate KEPR, Green-Yurick called 911, reporting he hit his mother in the head with a baseball bat, allegedly stating that “he was tired of the way his mother treated him, and so he struck her.”

Officers found the victim with life-threatening injuries. The victim’s son remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, authorities said. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

His mother died on Saturday at the hospital.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]