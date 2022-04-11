Lori Vallow Restored to Competency to Face Trial in Murders of Her Children, Judge Says

Lori Norene Vallow, 48, the woman accused of plotting and carrying out the murders of multiple family members, including her children, has been restored to competency for trial, an Idaho judge said in a Monday order.

“Defendant is to be transferred from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and remanded to the custody of the Fremont County Sheriff to be transported and brought before this Court,” District Judge Steven W. Boyce wrote.

Vallow is set to appear for an arraignment on April 19 in Fremont County, Idaho.

Vallow faces a slew of charges in two states.

Going in chronological order of the alleged crimes, Vallow is accused in Arizona of plotting with her then-living brother, gunman Alex Cox, to kill her then-husband Charles Vallow, who died of a gunshot on July 11, 2019. She then moved with her children Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, up to Rexburg, Idaho, where the kids went missing on separate dates in September 2019.

Amid the children’s disappearance, Tammy Daybell, 49, died in October 2019, and her husband Chad Daybell, 52, went onto marry Lori in Hawaii in a matter of days. According to Idaho cops, the new couple snubbed authorities’ attempts to find Joshua and Tylee. The children were found dead in graves on property belonging to Chad in June 2020, authorities said.

Defendant Daybell is charged with being the one who killed Tammy, but authorities have said that Alex Cox fired a gun at her days before her death. Lori Vallow is charged with conspiracy in that alleged murder.

Cox’s presence and mysterious involvement hangs over the case. He died in Arizona in December 2019 from what local authorities described as a blood clot.

[Screenshot via CBS This Morning]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]