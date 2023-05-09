A woman was so enraged by the argument that she had with her boyfriend in the parking lot of a Nashville, Tenn., Family Dollar that she got behind the wheel of her pickup truck and drove through the store’s front door to chase after the man, police say.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, 33-year-old Tasha Marie Bradley faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and felony vandalism in connection with the Monday incident at the Family Dollar location on Clifton Avenue. In a brief description of the alleged crime, cops said Bradley drove her pickup truck “around in the store attempting to locate the victim” following an argument in the parking lot.

Nashville cops also shared a photo of the damage done inside the store. It was already safe to conclude that destruction totaled much more than $1, but jail records specified that the alleged felony vandalism incident caused $250,000 or more in damage. Shattered glass was visible all over the floor at the front of the store, and the damage to merchandise and store shelves seemed to drag on all the way to the back of the establishment.

Davidson County jail records show that Bradley remains behind bars Tuesday at the Correctional Development Center on seven charges adding up to a $377,000 bond. The listed charges are: attempted murder, aggravated assault (three counts), felony vandalism, robbery, and driving with a suspended license. The lattermost charge is the only one that is a misdemeanor.

Court records show that Tasha Bradley was previously arrested on Feb. 22 on charges of strangulation and domestic assault with bodily injury, but the case status is listed as “CLOSED-BO.” That appears to mean that the case was “bound over” for grand jury review. Bradley faces even more legal jeopardy now.

