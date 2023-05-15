Less than 5 minutes after bonding out of jail, man steals military truck and leads authorities on chase: Deputies

On the same day he bonded out of jail for allegedly skipping his theft trial, a man was accused of stealing a privately owned military truck and leading authorities on a chase. Michael David Stevens II, 39, is back where he started at the Harford County Detention Center; this time, he’s held without bond.

Online court records from Maryland show he was scheduled for trial to start Jan. 24, 2023, regarding two counts of theft-$1,500 to under $25,000. That same day, there was a bench warrant for failure to appear.

A jail staffer told Law&Crime that Stevens was booked Wednesday for failure to appear and then posted a $1,500 unsecured bond on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

According to Harford County deputies, they responded at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Friday to a home in the 900 block of Rock Spring Road in the town of Bel Air regarding something stealing a privately owned, five-ton military vehicle. The address of the home is a block away from the jail.

The homeowner jumped onto the truck trying to prevent the theft, but the suspect drove off, Sheriff Jeff Gahler told WBAL. Luckily, the homeowner managed to get off without being injured, he said.

According to deputies, Stevens was later seen driving into Bel Air. He made his way down Route 24, then turned onto I-95. Law enforcement followed, trying to stop him with stop sticks but failing.

Eventually, Stevens reached Baltimore City and stopped at Conkling Street, authorities said.

He tried to run from the scene, but deputies caught him.

A local woman identified only as Tiffany told WBAL that the truck could not get down the street because the vehicle was too big.

“And I saw him jump out and run down there, and the police got him down the street,” she said.

Authorities said no one was injured but they claim Stevens crashed into multiple vehicles.

“If you were a victim in one of these crashes, please call the Southern Precinct at 410- 612-1717 to make a report,” they wrote in their Facebook release.

Stevens’ public defender in the prior theft case, Katrina Louise Smith, declined to comment when Law&Crime reached out.

Authorities did not present a motive in the new truck allegation. Stevens is charged with motor vehicle theft, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and failing to obey a lawful order. A preliminary hearing is set for June 8.

He is being held without bond.

