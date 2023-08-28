A 25-year-old Tennessee woman faces murder and aggravated child abuse charges after she allegedly pressed a loaded firearm up against a “scared” 4-year-old girl’s chest and pulled the trigger during a purported gun safety lesson.

Prosecutors in the office of 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson allege that Breanna Gayle Devall Runions shot the victim on Sunday at a residence in Rockwood, Roane County, where Runions, another unidentified woman, and a second child were present. Neither woman was a parent to the children.

The defendant “may have initially led investigators to believe that she was demonstrating to the scared 4-year-old ‘firearms safety,'” local NBC affiliate WBIR reported, citing Johnson’s office.

Runions allegedly claimed that she pulled the trigger against the girl’s chest after removing the magazine from the weapon as part of a gun safety demonstration, but any responsible gun owner will surely tell you that the first rule of gun safety is to never point a firearm at someone or something unless you intend to shoot.

If it’s true that the magazine was removed when the gun was fired, then it would seem there was still a bullet in the chamber.

The defendant’s reported explanation, already suspect in the eyes of investigators, looked even worse after the other woman in the home allegedly told authorities that Runions punished the children that Sunday morning for not waking them up and for eating the second woman’s food.

What’s more, the other child in the home who witnessed the shocking shooting allegedly corroborated that Runions hit both kids with a sandal and forced them to stand in the corner of the defendant’s bedroom as punishment.

The victim was reportedly declared dead at the county hospital after the two women made a last-ditch effort to save her by driving to a Walmart parking lot, where they contacted emergency medical services personnel.

CBS local affiliate WVLT reported that the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) had previously been called to the residence where the shooting took place and that Runions had a handgun permit.

Law&Crime reached out to DCS to inquire about why the child victim and a second child were in that home with Runions and another woman who were not their parents.

Runions’ bond has been set at $1.5 million in the first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse case, Law&Crime confirmed. Under Tennessee law, first-degree murder can be charged when someone kills another person “in the perpetration of or attempt to perpetrate […] aggravated child abuse,” among other offenses.

The first-degree murder offense is punishable upon conviction by death, life without parole, or life in prison.

Roane County criminal court records only show that Runions had 2016, 2017, and 2018 seatbelt violations.

Civil case records show Synchrony Bank filed a “civil warrant” against Runions in March 2023. A July 12 hearing in the case was rescheduled and there has been no apparent docket activity since.

