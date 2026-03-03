A West Virginia mom was arrested after police said her two children called 911 when they could not wake her up.

Delia Morlan, 39, was charged with child neglect on Feb. 28 after West Virginia State Police troopers responded to her home in Pennsboro following a 911 call placed by her two young children. According to reporting by local CBS affiliate WDTV, Morlan's 4- and 6-year-old children called 911 that day and told the dispatcher that they could not wake up their mom. West Virginia State Police said emergency medical services and deputies from the Ritchie County Sheriff's Office arrived at the home and found the family of three living in concerning conditions.

According to WDTV, state troopers found Morlan at the home and said that she smelled strongly of alcohol. Another first responder found one of Morlan's children urinating in a bucket in another room of the house.

Morlan was arrested at the scene and taken into custody. According to online court records, she was charged with two counts of gross neglect of child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury. She was also charged separately for refusing to provide her fingerprints to law enforcement.

More from Law&Crime: 5-year-old called 911 on mom who taught him how to 'call the police if he needs help' after being left alone: Cops

WDTV reported that Morlan was booked into the North Central Regional Jail in Greenwood on $25,000 bond for the child neglect charge and $500 for the misdemeanor fingerprint charge. She remains in custody. Her next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 11.

Law&Crime reached out to law enforcement to confirm the whereabouts of Morlan's two children but did not receive an immediate response.