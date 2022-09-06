Kidnapping Suspect Charged with Murder as Memphis Police Confirm that Body Found on Labor Day Is Eliza Fletcher

Memphis Police have confirmed that the body found Monday afternoon is that of Eliza Fletcher, the 34-year-old granddaughter of a hardware scion.

Fletcher, a teacher, is believed to have been violently kidnapped early Friday morning. The 38-year-old suspect, Cleotha Abston, has been now been charged with murdering her.

“The deceased victim that was located yesterday in the 1600 block of Victor has been identified as 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher,” the Memphis Police Department said in a tweet Tuesday morning. “Additional charges for 38-year-old Cleotha Abston have been added for First Degree Murder and First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Kidnapping.”

Abston was detained on Saturday in connection with Fletcher’s disappearance.

Surveillance video appears to show Fletcher being forced into a dark-colored SUV while she was jogging at around 4 a.m. on Friday morning, according to a tweet from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Eliza Fletcher was abducted this morning in midtown Memphis while running. She was forced into a vehicle.

Abston had previously been convicted in the 2020 kidnapping of a prominent area attorney. He was released in 2020 after serving 20 years behind bars.

[Images via Shelby County (Tenn.) Jail and Memphis Police.]

