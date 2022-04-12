Kentucky Woman Indicted for Murder After Allegedly Killing 16-Year-Old Girl in Wrong-Way Crash

A Kentucky woman who was accused of killing a teenage girl in a car crash has been indicted for murder.

Theresa Ann Devine, 43, was booked into the Oldham County Detention Center on the murder charge, as well as charges of wanton endangerment in the first degree, assault in the first degree, and persistent felony offender, online records show.

Police have said that a white Dodge Ram on Nov. 10, 2021 was traveling eastbound on westbound lanes of U.S. 42 when it crashed into a Mazda3. Lily Fairfield, 16, was a passenger of that Mazda3, cops said.

Officers say that Devine, a resident of Goshen, Kentucky, drove the Dodge. Lily’s 19-year-old sister Zoe Fairfield, who drove the Mazda, sustained serious injuries, as did Joshua Waits, 40, the passenger of the Dodge, according to cops in a WAVE3 report.

Oldham County police briefly put out a wanted notice for Devine on Monday.

Devine’s criminal history includes thefts, burglaries, driving without a license, and violating probation.

She had been arrested in a DUI case as recently as Nov. 7—just three days before the fatal crash—but she was let go on administrative release so the jail could make more room during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the outlet.

In the arrest report, an officer wrote that Devine was swerving in a white Honda and seemed “severely impaired.” She allegedly crossed the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic, then changed lanes and turned into a driveway, where the officer stopped her. Devine allegedly failed sobriety tests, including following the officer’s finger. She allegedly said she had taken Suboxone, a medication used to treat people for narcotic dependence. The officer also claimed to find a prescription in her name for Naloxone, an overdose treatment medicine.

Devine remains locked up in lieu of a $1 million bond. She is scheduled for a court hearing to take place April 28.

[Booking photo via Oldham County Detention Center]

