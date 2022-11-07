Kentucky College Student Accused of Assaulting Black Student-Employee and Calling Her the N-Word for Several Minutes (VIDEO)

A 22-year-old student at the University of Kentucky was arrested after she was allegedly caught on camera physically attacking a Black student-employee on campus and repeatedly using racial slurs.

Sophia Rosing was taken into custody early Sunday morning and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault of a police officer, and second-degree disorderly conduct, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

In a video that quickly went viral on social media platforms, Rosing appears to be extremely intoxicated as she makes several attempts to strike the desk clerk, a Black student identified as Kylah Spring. also calling Spring a “n****r” and a “n****r bitch.” Spring appears to remain calm and collected throughout the violently racist episode, grabbing Rosing by the wrists and repeatedly asking her to “please stop.”

“I don’t get paid enough for this,” Spring says to the person filming the attack while continuing to restrain Rosing. Rosing appears to respond by just repeating the N-word over and over. Several students appear to walk by the incident and comment that Rosing had likely just ruined her future.

Rosing’s abhorrent behavior continued even after police arrived on the scene. She reportedly was not carrying any identification with her and refused to provide police with her name. While being handcuffed by police, Rosing allegedly “repeated the N-word in a sing-song tone,” according to the New York Post. She also reportedly accused of kicking and biting the arresting officer.

In a video posted to TikTok, Spring provided additional details on the encounter, saying Rosing was visibly intoxicated and could barely walk when she returned to Boyd Hall that evening and began threatening the elevator. Spring, who was working the overnight shift, said she stuck her head out the window from behind the desk and asked Rosing if she was okay.

Spring said that Rosing responded by calling her the N-word multiple times, leading Spring to call the hall’s resident advisor. Before the RA arrived, Spring said Rosing repeatedly called her the N-word, punched her twice, bit her arm, and kicked her in the stomach.

“We finally get the RA to come down and the girl starts saying things like ‘do my chores,’ ‘it’s not my fault that you’re Black,’ and ‘it’s not my fault that you’re ugly,'” Spring said. “At this point she’s like singing the N-word.”

Because she did not have identification, Rosing was listed in jail records over the weekend as “Jane Doe,” but a spokesperson for the university confirmed her identity to NBC News.

University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto on Sunday released a statement condemning Rosing’s behavior.

“Early this morning, an incident involving violence against our students, racial slurs and offensive language occurred in one of our residence halls. One of the victims was a student employee who was working an overnight shift at the front desk,” he said. “UK Police arrested the perpetrator, who faces criminal charges, and the investigation is ongoing. Our Office of Student Conduct also is conducting an immediate review, and our Student Success teams are reaching out to the student victims who were subject to this behavior to offer support. To be clear: we condemn this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstance. The safety and well-being of our community has been — and will continue to be — our top priority.”

“There is no room for racism or violence on this campus,” he later tweeted, adding, “We condemn this kind of behavior and are doing everything we can to support the victims of it.”

Watch the encounter below:

[Image via Lexington County Sheriff’s Office]

