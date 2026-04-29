A convicted killer in Washington State is sounding alarm bells about one of the jurors who decided his case earlier this month.

Kevin Rodriguez, 35, was recently found guilty by a jury of his peers in Snohomish County on one count of murder in the second degree over the death of 56-year-old Evodio Garcia Martinez. Jurors also found Rodriguez guilty on two counts of assault for attacking two other men.

In each instance, the defendant used butcher knives. Now, he says, one member of the jury has displayed a habit of attacking people with knives. And, Rodriguez argues, this means he needs a new trial.

Rodriguez was previously found guilty of manslaughter over the incident in 2021, but appealed and eventually received a new trial in which he represented himself. On April 10, the defendant was convicted for the second time, according to the Seattle Times.

The underlying incident occurred the night of Feb. 9, 2019, at an apartment in Monroe, a medium-sized city located roughly 30 miles northwest of Seattle and part of the broader metro area.

Garcia Martinez was asleep on the couch when he was stabbed to death. When his friends returned home from a night out at the casino, they found Rodriguez standing in the dark, wielding two butcher knives. A skirmish ensued, and two of the roommates were slashed and stabbed before Rodriguez was subdued with copper wire.

"I hurt him, I hurt him," the killer repeated to police, according to court documents obtained by The Daily Herald.

Fast-forward through all the court proceedings, the yearslong appeal process, the firing of all legal counsel, and the pro se defense. Now, Rodriguez says he deserves trial number three.

On April 13, two people were stabbed at a townhome in South Everett by a 20-year-old man who reportedly suffers from schizophrenia, according to the new trial motion obtained by the Times.

The recent incident occurred at a residence near 112th Street Southwest and State Route 99, according to Seattle-based Fox affiliate KCPQ.

On the night in question, Connor Wohlleben forced his way inside and began stabbing people, according to law enforcement. The man was reportedly known by at least some of the residents.

Eventually, a 22-year-old woman at the residence put Wohlleben into a chokehold until deputies arrived.

"Absolutely courageous of the 22-year-old," Snohomish County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Courtney O'Keefe said. "Her actions potentially saved the lives of her family members and herself."

Wohlleben was arrested on suspicion of one count of burglary and two counts of first-degree assault.

Earlier this month, a judge set the South Everett man's bail at $500,000, according to a courtroom report by Seattle-based ABC affiliate KOMO. He is still detained as of this writing, jail records show.

Wohlleben is also reportedly "juror 14" from Rodriguez's latest trial.

The defense claims the South Everett stabber told the victims he was "sent by Jesus" and was the "right hand of Jesus" during the incident – allegations which were echoed by law enforcement, KSPQ reported.

The new trial motion cites "juror misconduct" as well as myriad objections to elements of the trial – including witness and defense testimony – and other non-trial proceedings in the case.

As for juror 14, the new trial motion is requesting an evidentiary hearing to investigate his mental state during trial and deliberation.

Rodriguez is currently slated to be sentenced on May 13.