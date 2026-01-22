A Michigan dad accused of beating and choking his 9-year-old son for falling asleep on the couch and placing lit cigarettes on his 1-year-old son's back and legs is headed to prison.

Cedric Diequell-Stevens Moore was sentenced to between three and 10 years behind bars. He pleaded no contest to child abuse charges in December, essentially acknowledging that prosecutors would have enough evidence to prove the allegations against him, although he does not actually admit guilt.

As Law&Crime previously reported, Moore, then 38, was accused of abusing his kids in June. The older boy in the house apparently escaped the home in the 100 block of South Edith Street in Pontiac after Moore left to go to the store, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a press release at the time. The boy ran to another home and the homeowner called police.

Deputies discovered the boy had "severe abrasions" to his right eye and around his neck, along with welts on his torso, the press release said. He told them his father had beaten him with a belt on his face, back, legs and buttocks, and then hit him with a broom handle before choking him until he lost consciousness, according to deputies. During the alleged assault, Moore allegedly said, "It's gonna happen all night," before leaving for the store.

The 9-year-old also said his father became upset when the younger child began crying because he was hungry. Moore allegedly "threw" the 1-year-old into his crib. Further inspection of the younger boy revealed he had healed cigarette burns on his back and legs.

At the time of the arrest, Moore allegedly told a relative he was "whooping" his son for stealing. Paramedics took the boy to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. His mother did not live in the home with Moore, per deputies.

As the 1-year-old's mother was in jail at the time of Moore's arrest, Child Protective Services took custody of the child.