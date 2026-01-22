An Oklahoma man repeatedly stabbed his brother after he became "enraged" over a video game, leading to the victim's death, according to authorities in the Sooner State.

It all unfolded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at a home near Southeast 44th Street and Bryant Avenue in Oklahoma City. Master Sgt. Gary Knight told reporters officers from the Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a domestic altercation after the suspect, 19-year-old William Spencer, called 911 to say he stabbed his brother, 25-year-old Nicholas Spencer.

More from Law&Crime: 'You gave him terror, pain, and his last moments alone': Teen's friend who stabbed him more than 30 times and dumped remains in cargo trailer learns his fate

When they arrived, they found the victim in the home suffering from multiple "serious" stab wounds, Knight stated. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

"Very tragic story," Knight said during a press conference. "Two brothers who were playing video games. One became enraged over the game, got mad at the other and simply stabbed him to death."

William Spencer "stayed at the scene," Knight said. "He was taken into custody, interviewed and then also booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center."

More coverage: 'Formulated a plan to kill': Husband waits for scientist wife to come into another room where he repeatedly stabs her with kitchen knife, cops say

The suspect admitted to his role in the murder, cops said. He was taken to the Oklahoma County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder on a $10 million bond. His next court date is unclear.

Police said that the killing was one of four homicides that took place in Oklahoma City over the weekend — a number police called "unusual."