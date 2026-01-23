A firefighter in Southern California is behind bars after beating his wife to death with an ax and then haphazardly trying to cover up the crime, according to police in the Golden State.

Andrew Jimenez, 45, was arrested this week on suspicion of murder for the death of 55-year-old Mayra Jimenez, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The underlying incident occurred earlier this week at the couple's home on Satsuma Avenue in North Hollywood, a San Fernando Valley neighborhood and part of the Los Angeles metro area.

During the early morning hours on Wednesday, at around 4 a.m., the off-duty firefighter and paramedic walked into the LAPD's Northeast Community Police Station in Glassell Park and requested a welfare check on his wife because he could not reach her, police said.

The requested welfare check was performed and responding officers discovered what was described as a "horrific" scene, according to law enforcement sources cited by Los Angeles-based West Coast flagship Fox television station KTTV.

Inside the residence, Mayra Jimenez was found bludgeoned to death, police said. An ax was found near her body.

Around 4:25 a.m., the defendant was questioned and eventually confessed to killing his wife, according to law enforcement.

The requested welfare check, in the end, apparently did little to convince investigators the defendant was not to blame.

"[The] investigation revealed that the victim and suspect were in a marital relationship and that this was an incident of domestic violence," the LAPD said in a press release.

Friends and neighbors who knew the couple said the pair had never been in conflict before, according to Los Angeles television station KTLA.

"Such a violent crime, the extreme," one neighbor told the TV station. "There's never been any violence or domestic violence or signs of that at all. So, I'm really surprised."

The couple had been married for 10 years, family members told local ABC affiliate KABC.

Before she died, Mayra Jimenez worked as a third-grade teacher at Wilshire Park Elementary in central Los Angeles. Described as a "caring educator," the victim was also a union representative for United Teachers Los Angeles, KTLA reported.

The school subsequently released a statement:

We are heartbroken by this loss, and many of us are still processing this information, as we only just learned of it. Mrs. Jimenez was a beloved teacher, colleague, and friend, and she made a lasting impact on our school community and the students she served. Our thoughts are with Mrs. Jimenez's family, loved ones and all who are grieving during this incredibly difficult time. We ask that the community respect the privacy of Mrs. Jimenez's family during this difficult time.

While initial reports lacked any kind of details about a possible motive, an attorney for the defendant suggested romantic jealousy may have been the reason for the woman's death.

"Our office is currently in contact with law enforcement regarding a diary of the decedent, apparently read moments before the homicide, that verified infidelity by the decedent," Andrew Jimenez's attorney told KTLA.

While investigators say the woman was killed via blunt force trauma injuries, police also removed two large rifles from the residence, KABC reported. It is unclear if any firearms were used in the murder.

"I could just hear them talk about how horrific it was…it was just bloody," the Jimenezes' neighbor told KABC.

The defendant has worked for the Glendale Fire Department since 2008 as a firefighter and paramedic. Andrew Jimenez had recently been promoted and was praised for his work during the Palisades fire, KTLA reported. He has since been placed on administrative leave.

"This is an extremely serious and deeply troubling matter. First and foremost, our hearts are with the victim's family and loved ones, and we extend our sincere condolences as they grieve this tragic loss," the fire department said in a statement. "Due to the active and ongoing nature of the investigation, the City of Glendale and the Glendale Fire Department are unable to provide additional comments at this time."

Andrew Jimenez is currently being detained in the Los Angeles County Jail on $2 million bail, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office records show.