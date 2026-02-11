A 20-year-old man in Ohio is accused of killing his 21-year-old pregnant girlfriend, allegedly backing into her with his car after she stormed out of the vehicle during an argument last year.

Cameron Martin was taken into custody over the weekend and charged with two counts each of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated vehicular homicide, both felonies, in the slaying of Stephanie Householder, court records show.

The fatal incident occurred on July 19, 2025, at Broadway Wharf in East Liverpool, which is about 90 miles southeast of Cleveland.

According to the indictment, prosecutors allege that Martin caused Householder's death and was responsible for the "unlawful termination of Householder's pregnancy." The document also asserts that Householder's death resulted from Martin "recklessly" operating a motor vehicle while "committing or attempting to commit" aggravated vehicular assault.

Officers with the East Liverpool Police Department responded to the area after a 911 caller reported a woman struck by a car in the wharf parking lot, Police Chief John Lane said in an interview with Steubenville, Ohio, NBC and Fox affiliate WTOV shortly after the incident. First responders found Householder lying on the ground "in front of a car" with Martin kneeling over her.

Householder was airlifted to a hospital in Pittsburgh, where she died from her injuries. She and her unborn child were pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the facility.

Authorities determined that Martin was behind the wheel and backing up when he struck Householder. Lane said the two were "in a romantic relationship" and that they were having a "relationship dispute" before the fatal collision.

Investigators said Martin was cooperating with the investigation and said Martin did not appear to have struck Householder intentionally.

"They got into an argument," the police chief told the station in July 2025. "She gets out of the car. She crosses over behind the car. He says he watched her in the mirror, but then when he goes to back out of there, I think he accidentally ran over her. We're trying to figure that out now whether it was intentional or not."

One day after Householder's death, Martin went back to the wharf parking lot to host a candlelight vigil for Householder, but the event turned hostile.

"He scheduled like a vigil, and I don't know what he was thinking, but when he showed up it didn't turn out very well," Lane told WTOV. "Everybody was told to leave. It turned into a riot almost."

Martin is currently being held in the Columbiana County Detention Center on $100,000 cash or surety. He is scheduled to appear in court before Common Pleas Judge Scott Washam for his arraignment on the afternoon of Feb. 26.