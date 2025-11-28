A South Carolina dad who allegedly called authorities to take his own son from his home has ended up being the one in potential hot water.

Thomas Baker, 44, has been charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted to Facebook. Baker allegedly called the sheriff's office on Saturday to report that his 11-year-old son "was being unruly," the statement said.

The father told deputies his son was being "unruly" and that he was tired of the boy "not listening," Columbia-based NBC affiliate WIS reported.

But after investigating, Baker was actually the source of the problem, as he allegedly "threatened a child asking for a meal," the sheriff's office said.

"The juvenile told deputies he had asked for something to eat when he received a reply of, 'get the (expletive) out of my room or I'm going to wreck your (expletive) face,'" the statement says.

Baker also allegedly told his son that "you need to take a knife and stab it in the neck and pull it out that way."

Baker made it abundantly clear he would not help his son, even if he was in trouble, according to WIS.

"If you are on fire, I'll pour gas on you so you burn even more," Baker reportedly told the chid.

Documents reportedly say the incident was captured on video provided to the sheriff's office.

"It reminds me of the verse in Matthew that asks if your son asks for bread who would give him a stone?" Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. "This boy didn't even get a stone."

The child has since been sent to stay with a family member, the TV station reported.