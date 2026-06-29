A Washington, D.C., man allegedly barged into his girlfriend's apartment, assaulted her and grabbed their baby girl by the neck, leading to the infant's hospitalization.

Victor Battle Jr., 21, stands accused of strangulation, child cruelty and aggravated assault, among other charges. A criminal complaint obtained by Law&Crime says the domestic violence incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday in the 1300 block of Shepherd Street, Northwest, in the nation's capital.

The victim told cops she heard a knock on her apartment door and went to check on it. When she tried to look through the peephole, someone was covering it up. As she opened the door, Battle, her boyfriend, allegedly kicked it in. She picked up her baby girl and ran into a bedroom and slammed the door shut.

Battle allegedly broke through the bedroom door and began punching his girlfriend in the face and ribs. He then lifted the baby by the neck and kept his grip there to the point that she lost consciousness, "causing the risk of grave bodily harm," cops wrote.

At this point, a neighbor tried to intervene and de-escalate the situation. Battle allegedly tried to punch the neighbor before leaving the scene.

"It's alright I'll be back with a gun to kill y'all," Battle said, according to cops.

The victim called 911 and officers responded to the scene. Paramedics took the baby to a hospital for treatment.

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Police found Battle and took him to a hospital to treat the hand he injured while busting down the bedroom door, the affidavit stated.

While at the hospital, Battle allegedly became "irate" and destroyed a computer keyboard before kicking a cop in the leg.

Battle was then taken to jail. His next court date was not listed.