A 69-year-old Oregon father on an anniversary trip with his wife was allegedly beaten to death by a trained boxer who wanted the retiree's dog. A lawsuit filed by the man's wife alleged his 30-year-old attacker lived a "violent" lifestyle funded and "encouraged" by his retired Wall Street banker dad, who knew he was "dangerous and unstable."

Stephen Evans-Freke, father of Roland Stephen Evans-Freke, gave his son "substantial assistance and encouragement" by continuing to pay for Roland's lodging, sending him food, sending him money, and other forms of support as his mental health "worsened" and he bounced around Oregon, according to the lawsuit.

The Lincoln City hotel where the attack happened, Ashley Inn & Suites, had also been sued by Bradley Cole's wife, Debra Cole, for his death before agreeing to a settlement last week, according to court records viewed by Law&Crime.

Stephen Evans-Freke, who lives in Ireland, has not responded to the lawsuit or requests for comment, The Oregonian reports.

"Defendant Stephen was aware of defendant Roland's violent propensities and florid psychosis but took no actions to improve it, change it, or prevent defendant Roland from harming others," the legal complaint filed by Cole's wife says.

In May 2024, Cole and his wife were at the Ashley Inn & Suites celebrating their 37th wedding anniversary when Cole "left his room to take his dog for a walk on the grounds" while his wife waited in their room.

"Roland was smoking a cigarette," the complaint says. "When defendant Roland saw Bradley Cole and his dog, he approached him and demanded that he surrender his dog. When Bradley Cole refused to give up his dog, Defendant Roland viciously attacked Bradley Cole."

Roland Evans-Freke — who is charged with murder, assault and robbery — punched, kicked and kneed Cole "for several minutes" then left the scene of the attack with Cole's dog, according to the complaint. He allegedly returned several minutes later and continued to assault Cole.

"Bradley Cole suffered injuries so severe that his face was covered in blood, severely swollen, and significantly deformed and discolored," the complaint says. "Bradley Cole's right ear was severed down to the center and his eyelids were bulging out of his face."

Bystanders who saw the alleged attack unfold grabbed Roland Evans-Freke and held him down until police arrived. Officers used a Taser on him after he resisted and then took him into custody, per The Oregonian.

Cole's wife accused the Ashley Inn & Suites and Stephen Evans-Freke of negligence, saying both "enabled and encouraged" Roland Evans-Freke's "increasing violent behavior," according to the complaint.

"From his teens throughout his twenties, defendant Roland's rage and violent behavior increased, and he developed worsening mental health issues, including worsening delusions," the complaint says. "Despite being aware of defendant Roland's violent propensities, defendant Stephen arranged and paid for his son to train with three-time world champion boxer Julian 'The Hawk' Jackson for approximately one year."

The complaint alleges that after his boxing training, Roland Evans-Freke's mental health worsened, culminating in an arson attempt and his forcible commitment to a psychiatric hospital. "During this time, his mother discovered a huge cache of guns, knives, and swords from defendant Roland's room," the complaint says.

"Upon his release from a psychiatric hospital, defendant Stephen arranged for defendant Roland to continue his training at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York," according to the complaint. "While he was training at Gleason's Boxing Gym, defendant Roland's mental health worsened further, culminating in his being taken into protective custody and forcibly committed to a psychiatric hospital."

Roland Evans-Freke was released and moved from New York to Oregon, where he began living a "violent" transient lifestyle, per the complaint. "Stephen paid for his son to stay in budget motels in Oregon," the document alleges. "Defendant Roland was consistently evicted from these hotels due to guest complaints, damage to his room, and lack of personal hygiene."

The problems allegedly continued after Roland Evans-Freke checked into the Ashley Inn & Suites. Instead of kicking him out of the hotel, its management team "coordinated" with Stephen Evans-Freke "to pay for his son's room," according to the complaint.

Attorney Michael B. Hallinan, who was representing Ashley Inn & Suites, has not responded to requests for comment.

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Roland Evans-Freke has pleaded not guilty to the charges related to Cole's death. He has been found fit for trial after being admitted to the Oregon State Hospital for mental health treatment, according to The Oregonian. He is scheduled to go on trial in April 2027.

An obituary for Cole describes him as a father who was "adored by his family and friends" and "unfairly taken" by Roland Evans-Freke in an "unprovoked robbery attempt" for his dog.

"Brad was a pillar of the Milwaukie community, where he lived and worked for over 40 years," the obituary says. "It's also where Brad and Debbie raised their three beautiful children and built a rich, laughter-filled life of interconnected meaning."