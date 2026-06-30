An Idaho man allegedly stabbed his roommate in the neck because he was mad the victim woke him up to give him some medication.

Dylan Michael Myler, 27, stands accused of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. June 24 at a home on Sublette Street in Pocatello. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by the Idaho State Journal and the East Idaho News, officers found Myler sitting on the porch smoking a cigarette when they arrived at the scene.

They took him into custody and found a pocketknife on him, the affidavit reportedly said. Cops went inside the home and found the victim holding his neck and having a hard time walking. He was suffering from two stab wounds on the left side of his neck. There was also blood spatter on the walls and pills for Myler's schizophrenia all over the ground.

The victim reportedly told cops that Myler had not been taking his medicine and was acting strangely. He said he asked Myler to take the medicine, but Myler walked away and lay in the bed. The victim tried to give the pills to Myler, but this set the suspect off and he jumped off the bed and attacked the victim with the pocketknife, the affidavit reportedly stated. He allegedly plunged the knife into the victim's neck at least twice.

After the attack, the victim ran to his bedroom and locked the door before calling 911. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital.

Myler reportedly later told cops he was upset the victim woke him up and that he didn't like how the victim was standing in the doorway.

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"I wanted to kill him," Myler allegedly said when cops asked him about his intentions.

Cops arrested Myler and transported him to the Bannock County Jail on a $10,000 bond. His next court date is set for July 8.