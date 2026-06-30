A woman in Ohio is accused of firing a gun and lighting curtains on fire inside a residence "to prove a point" during a daylong argument.

Crystal Foster, 47, has been charged with first-degree aggravated arson, as well as two counts of first-degree aggravated menacing and first-degree using weapons while intoxicated, both misdemeanors. She is being held in the Clermont County Jail without bail, the Clermont County Sheriff's Office announced in a press release.

On Monday at about 4:15 p.m., someone called 911 from a home in the 5900 block of Newtonsville Road in Wayne Township, Ohio. The area lies between Cincinnati and Dayton.

The caller claimed that Foster had fired a gun inside the home after an argument "that had continued throughout the day," according to the sheriff's office.

But apparently that wasn't all that took place.

Deputies say that when they arrived at the location about 15 minutes later, they "discovered Foster had set fire to curtains inside the residence." The fire had since been extinguished, and no one had been hurt.

Officers with the sheriff's office continued investigating, and they reportedly learned from witnesses that Foster had "intentionally set the home's curtains on fire" and declared that she was "going to burn this place down." At one point, the witnesses recalled hearing a loud "pop" come from a bedroom inside the residence.

When deputies spoke with Foster herself, she apparently told them that she had been drinking and shot the gun "to prove a point." She further "indicated she wasn't sure why she lit the curtains on fire and admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages throughout the day."

Foster allegedly also told detectives that she fired the weapon to "show them she was serious and to make a point." It is unclear what relationships she had with the witnesses.

The defendant was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday morning.