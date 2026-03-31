A Tennessee man is facing more than a decade behind bars for stabbing his pregnant ex-girlfriend 10 times after he said "I told you I was going to get you" in what was his third alleged attack on her in one summer.

Deandre Wilkins, 36, was convicted Monday of aggravated assault, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office said. He is facing 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 1. Wilkins was originally arrested on charges of attempted murder and domestic assault. A grand jury later indicted Wilkins on aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping. He was acquitted on the kidnapping charge.

As Law&Crime previously reported, Memphis police responded around 8:40 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2024, to a parking lot in the 1500 block of Havana Street on the city's south side. Paramedics found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds and rushed her to a hospital. She later told detectives she was walking with some friends when Wilkins walked up to her and punched her in the face, a criminal complaint said.

He then pulled out a kitchen knife and started repeatedly stabbing the woman while telling her "I told you I was going to get you." She survived the attack and reportedly identified Wilkins in a photo lineup. The two had been dating for about a year until they broke up a few months before the incident. The woman was pregnant with his child.

This is the third time Wilkins allegedly assaulted the woman in three months. On July 24, 2024, Wilkins allegedly punched her in the face three or four times and then stole her purse. The victim did not immediately report the incident.

On Aug. 5, 2024, Wilkins allegedly held the victim and her four kids captive in their apartment. A criminal complaint said Wilkins punched her in the mouth and threatened to kill her if she tried to leave. He also allegedly picked up a kettlebell weight and said "I will smash your face in if you try to leave!"

Cops arrested Wilkins on charges of aggravated assault, domestic violence and four counts of false imprisonment. The victim also told detectives about the July 2024 incident, and they tacked on charges of robbery and domestic violence, records show.

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Wilkins paid the $60,000 bond to get out of jail, but a judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest on Aug. 20, 2024, after he failed to show up for a court appearance in another case, records show. He was arrested after the stabbing and has been in the Shelby County Jail ever since. Prosecutors say he has previous convictions for aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, aggravated robbery and burglary. Wilkins is on probation, according to the Tennessee Department of Corrections.