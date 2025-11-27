A Minnesota man allegedly ran over his wife after she jumped out of their car during a fight — and apparently told police all about it.

Jeremy Micheal Davidson, 48, is charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death of his wife, Melissa Davidson. According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to reports of a "possible motor vehicle accident" in the area of County Road 17 and 310th Street in Sibley County, almost 70 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

"The caller stated that his wife jumped out of the vehicle and was run over," the complaint says.

Cops arrived to find a Dodge Ram pickup at the scene, "stopped but still running," the complaint said. Jeremy Davidson was found "laying on top of the vehicle" and had to be removed by law enforcement.

According to the complaint, the defendant's inebriated state was obvious.

"Law enforcement smelled the odor of alcoholic beverages coming from defendant and observed that defendant had slurred speech," the complaint said.

Love true crime? Sign up for our newsletter, The Law&Crime Docket, to get the latest real-life crime stories delivered right to your inbox.

Jeremy Davidson reportedly told police that he and his wife had been drinking that night before he got behind the wheel.

"Defendant stated that while they were driving home, his wife 'got p—ed' and jumped out of the truck," the complaint said. "Defendant stated that his wife had gotten mad and started punching him."

He "told her to stop and that is when she opened the door and jumped out of the truck," according to the complaint.

The man reportedly refused to participate in sobriety tests at the scene, but according to officials, he was very talkative once police got him into a squad car after arresting him.

"Prison. I am going to prison, she's dead," Jeremy Davidson allegedly said, according to a review of squad car camera footage.

"I killed my wife," he also reportedly said.

He also apparently expressed disbelief at the entire situation — and his wife's actions.

"Just gets drunk, jumps out of a f—ing truck," he said. "Make it make sense."

"One drunk dumb f—ing move," he also allegedly said, later adding: "I just killed my wife dude. I don't know why the f— would you jump out of a truck doing f—ing 50 miles per hour. Why would you do that."

At one point, the defendant appeared to be wishing he could turn back the clock.

"Bring her back," he allegedly said. "I will go for life. Just bring my wife back."

More from Law&Crime: 85-year-old knew he hit 'something' when he ran over a 91-year-old woman in grocery store parking lot and drove home: Police

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The complaint notes that Jeremy Davidson was convicted of felony DWI in 2007.

Court records indicate that he was released from custody on Tuesday with certain conditions, including electronic monitoring and staying away from alcohol and drugs.

Jeremy Davidson faces up to 10 years behind bars if convicted on the vehicular homicide charge and seven years for the DWI charge. He has a hearing scheduled for Jan. 29.