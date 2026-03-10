A 31-year-old mother in Indiana will spend more than a decade in prison after walking several blocks from her burning home, leaving four small children inside. The blaze killed her 7-year-old son. Kirstin D. Bowers, 31, on Monday reached a deal with prosecutors, agreeing to plead guilty to one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death in the death of David Bowers, Jr., records show.

In exchange for her guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss three additional charges of neglect of a dependent, Indianapolis NBC affiliate WTHR reported. The plea deal reportedly includes a 30-year sentence with 16 years in prison and the remaining 14 years suspended.

As Law&Crime previously reported, deputies and firefighters responded to a 911 call regarding a "house fire with a small child still inside" at a residence in the 2000 Block North CR 700 W at 2 p.m. on June 5, 2025.

Upon arriving, first responders encountered a single-family home "fully engulfed" in flames, the Rush County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release. Firefighters made several attempts to rescue a boy who was trapped in the home, but were ultimately unsuccessful. The boy, later identified as David, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Rush County Coroner's Office.

Investigators said that "numerous suspicious circumstances" were observed at the home on the day of the fire.

In an initial statement provided to authorities, Bowers allegedly said that she was smoking a cigarette in bed when she fell asleep, "awakening to the bed being on fire." She then claimed she tried to help the kids.

"Bowers said she attempted to get the children out of the residence one by one, however due to smoke and fire she was unable to rescue David Bowers Jr.," the release states.

The 31-year-old made two separate 911 calls on the date of the fire, authorities said. She allegedly hung up during the first call. About 15 minutes later, she called again and reported her son was in the house during the fire.

As the investigation continued, detectives said Bowers' story did not add up.

"A timeline of events, developed by investigators using surveillance footage, witness statements, and digital technology, revealed that Kirstin Bowers had left the residence and walked several blocks away during the suspected time of the fire," the release states. "This left four small children inside the residence. It is suspected that three children exited the residence on their own and David Bowers Jr. was unable to get out."

According to a report from Indianapolis NBC affiliate WTHR, Bowers and her husband had a combative relationship and fought often. Only days before the fire, a neighbor told investigators they heard Bowers yell, "I f—ing hate you and I hope everything you love dies."

A search of her cellphone showed that days before the fire, Bowers sent her husband a text message threatening to call "the CPS lady" back because he had left her alone at home with the kids when "she said not to."

She also told police to ignore any statements from neighbors about her allegedly walking away from the house as it burned, claiming she had actually returned from that walk about five minutes before the fire began, per WTHR. Police said the first 911 call — the hangup — actually came about four minutes after she left the house.

At the scene, officers reportedly noted that despite claiming to have helped her kids escape the fire, Bowers was free of soot and did not smell like smoke.

In the aftermath of the fire, Bowers also reportedly performed internet searches for "Manslaughter sentence Indiana," "Voluntary manslaughter," "Reckless homicide sentence," and "Manslaughter of a child sentence Indiana."

When informed about his son dying in the fire, Bowers' husband immediately said to authorities, "Arrest her," referring to his wife, WTHR reported. He filed for divorce from Bowers on July 9, 2025.

Bowers is currently scheduled to appear before Rush County Superior Judge Brian D. Hill on April 6 for her formal plea hearing, records show.