A Florida woman who said on a Facebook Live video that she would "huff and puff and blow" her boyfriend's home followed through on her threat and torched the house, cops say.

Heather Jo England, 55, stands accused of first-degree arson. The Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department responded around 8 p.m. on March 23 to a fire at 100 Devon Drive. The fire originated in a shed outside the house and crews were able to minimize the impact on the primary residence.

A probable cause arrest affidavit said cops identified England as the suspect via an anonymous tip. The tipster pointed investigators to a Facebook Live video in which England allegedly stated her intent to burn down her boyfriend's house. She said she would "huff and puff and blow his house down," the affidavit stated.

The home belonged to the boyfriend's grandmother, but he would occasionally sleep in the shed.

Police reviewed surveillance camera footage, which allegedly captured England's car fleeing the scene moments before the fire began. Officers also spoke with an acquaintance at a dog park who alleged England admitted to setting the fire because she was "p—ed off" that her boyfriend stole from her.

"Post Miranda, the defendant admitted to setting the fire using a green camping-style propane tank with a torch attachment," cops wrote. "She used the propane tank torch to set fire to a camping cot inside the shed."

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England was arrested on Thursday and taken to the Pinellas County Jail, where she remains on a $150,000 bond. Her next court date has not yet been listed.