A woman is accused of killing her infant daughter by shaking her and throwing her to the ground.

Kia Barkley, 31, of Clinton Township, Michigan, faces one count each of felony murder and child abuse in the first degree, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

She was arrested Wednesday, June 8, and arraigned the following day.

“It is alleged that on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Kia Barkley shook and threw her one-month-old daughter to the ground,” prosecutors wrote.

The child, who authorities did not name in their press release, was taken to a hospital and died from her injuries almost a month later, they said.

Barkley’s bond was set at $1 million cash.

“If bond is met Barkley is to wear a GPS tether and be on house arrest,” prosecutors said.

Her probable cause hearing is scheduled for June 20.

“In the pursuit of justice, we must confront the most heart-wrenching of cases, where the innocent are silenced and lives are abruptly cut short,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said. “Our commitment lies in defending the defenseless and by holding accountable those who commit unspeakable acts against the innocent.”

Jail records show Barkley is also held for eight Detroit traffic warrants totaling $1,000.

