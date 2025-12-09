A Georgia man executed his 72-year-old mother and 73-year-old stepfather inside their own home after they returned from celebrating the stepdad's birthday, telling cops he was "tired of them and just wanted to be alone," according to police.

"He did not know how many times he shot both parents after the first initial shots to the head," an arrest warrant says of Martin Duberry, who is charged with two counts of felony murder and other crimes related to the slayings, according to local police.

Duberry, 31, called 911 himself to report the shooting attack after it happened at a home in Cobb County on Dec. 6, local NBC affiliate WXIA reports. His mother, Monica Brookins, and stepfather, John Wells, had been out celebrating Wells' birthday when they returned home and were killed by him, according to the arrest warrant.

Neighbors and friends told local Fox affiliate WAGA that the couple had allowed Duberry to move in with the pair.

"He was tired of them," police allege in the arrest warrant, citing statements that Duberry gave to investigators.

"Why would somebody shoot two people that when they was letting you live in their house?" neighbor and friend Kay Hughes said to WAGA. "They just don't have a heart, I guess."

Police in the city of Powder Springs, where the couple lived, responded to the home and found Duberry there with his mom and stepdad. The pair was rushed to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead upon their arrival.

"I just looked out my window, and I saw a man coming [out] his house with his hands up," neighbor Sanaa Pygatt told local TV station WANF. "Officers had their guns drawn."

In addition to murder, Duberry has been charged with eight counts of aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Police described the killings as an "isolated domestic situation." Cops say Brookins was shot five times, while Wells was shot three times.

"They was always super nice," Hughes told WAGA about Brookins and Wells. "Always waving to you, always saying hi to you. … They was just good people."