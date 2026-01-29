A Pennsylvania woman is accused of luring her husband into a trap in their garage and then trying to shoot and kill him before he managed to escape.

Heather Crawford, 42, faces a multitude of charges, including attempted criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person, Blair County court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. She had a preliminary arraignment on Tuesday.

Authorities contend that on Sunday, at their home on the 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue, the defendant and her husband got into a heated argument and she pointed his Ruger handgun at him. She then hid the weapon after the quarrel died down, according to a criminal complaint reviewed by local newspaper the Morrisons Cove Herald.

As Monday rolled around, her resentment apparently continued. Crawford reportedly lured her husband into their home's garage, asking him to look at something, and once he entered, she stood in front of the doorway and pointed the Ruger at him from her waist.

However, the husband is said to have picked up on what was happening and managed to push past his wife and get out of the garage. As he did this, Crawford allegedly fired at least two shots — with one shooting through the garage door and another hitting her husband's jacket, tearing the zipper.

Physically, he was unharmed, authorities said, and he contacted the Martinsburg Borough Police Department to tell officers that his wife tried to kill him. Crawford admitted to this, the complaint stated, per area CBS affiliate WTAJ.

When asked why she attempted to kill him, Crawford reportedly responded, "He was evil and had to die."

Officers said they responded to the home and found the handgun, spent shell casings inside and outside the garage, and damage to the garage door.

Crawford was denied bail during her preliminary arraignment on Tuesday. She is set to reappear in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 5.

Martinsburg is a borough in central Pennsylvania, located about 100 miles east of Pittsburgh.