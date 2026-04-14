Two people, including a 71-year-old woman, are accused of gunning down a 3-year-old boy the woman was babysitting in Atlanta, authorities in Georgia say.

Barbara Edwards and 35-year-old Jermaine Hardeman are facing charges of felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and second-degree child cruelty in the death of Armani Deshawn Lyons, according to Atlanta police.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. on April 5, officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Washington Street SW. Cops arrived and found Armani suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed the boy to the hospital, where he died.

Police on Sunday obtained arrest warrants for Edwards and Hardeman. Edwards was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday while Hardeman remains at large. Cops have yet to say what exactly led up to Armani's death. Armani's family has said Edwards was a longtime babysitter for the boy.

"On Easter Sunday, April 5, our sweet Armani was taken from us far too soon due to senseless gun violence," a GoFundMe account description says. "He was only 3 years old and would have been turning 4 on May 3. Armani was full of life, joy, and innocence a bright light who brought smiles to everyone he met. No family is ever prepared for a loss like this."

Armani's grandmother, Trinetta Julian, in an interview with local Fox affiliate WAGA, spoke about the love she and her grandson had for each other and the excitement he showed when she came to see him.

"Every time I pulled up, he'd just run out," Julian told the outlet. "He'd run to my car and say 'Grandma, Grandma!' He used to be so happy."

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She said she can't fathom why someone would want to hurt him.

"I just can't believe this happened," she said. "I can't believe somebody would do this to him. Like, why?"