A Florida man allegedly shot a dog owner to death while the dogs were attacking a woman, saying "you think I won't shoot you too?" after the victim questioned whether he would actually fire at him.

Matthew Lee Pasco, 43, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Shawn Cyriacks in Leesburg, an Orlando suburb. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime, deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded on Friday to a homeless camp in the 1900 block of Griffin Road.

Deputies were initially responding to aid a woman who had been bitten by multiple dogs. As a 911 dispatcher was obtaining information from the caller, there was sudden screaming in the background.

"What's going on?" the dispatcher asked during the call obtained by Law&Crime.

"There's a gunshot wound, now," the caller said.

Cops rushed to the scene and found Cyriacks suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

Detectives spoke with a woman who had been staying in Pasco's tent. She said they were awoken by one of their friends being attacked by dogs. The woman said Pasco went outside to investigate and then returned, saying he was going to kill the dogs. She said this led to an argument between the two.

Per the affidavit, Cyriacks, the owner of the dogs, tried to prevent Pasco from interfering.

"If Shawn wants to get in the way, he can die too," Pasco allegedly said.

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Pasco was allegedly armed with a gun with a laser affixed to it. Cyriacks reportedly confronted him.

"You're not going to shoot the dogs," the victim allegedly said.

Pasco allegedly responded: "You think I won't shoot you too?"

That's when Pasco shot Cyriacks in the chest, cops say.

The defendant is also allegedly heard on the 911 call saying "I am gonna kill it."

Deputies say that the victim made no threats toward Pasco, who "deliberately and intentionally shot" Cyriacks during a "heated verbal argument."

After the shooting, Pasco fled the scene but was arrested on Sunday. He's now in the Lake County Jail without bond. His next court date is set for May 18.