A 28-year-old man in Texas will spend more than two decades behind bars after he admitted to brutally beating his newborn baby daughter to death in 2018, leaving the 2-month-old girl with “at least 70 to 80” bone fractures. Jason Paul Robin pleaded guilty on Friday to murder in the horrific 2018 slaying of young Jazmine Rose Robin and was subsequently ordered to serve a sentence of 45 years in prison, authorities announced.

According to a press release from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Robin reached a deal with prosecutors in which he agreed to plead guilty in exchange for providing testimony against Jazmine’s mother and his former fiance, Katharine Wyndham White, who has also been charged with murder in connection to her daughter’s tragic death. Robin is also prohibited from appealing his conviction or sentence and will be required to serve at least 22 1/2 years before he is eligible for parole.

Baby Jazmine was born prematurely after a mere 29 weeks in utero and spent two months in the neonatal intensive care unit and had been home less than two weeks before she was tragically killed on July 15, 2018. She had been discharged from the hospital on July 3, 2018.

In a statement, District Attorney Kim Ogg emphasized the importance of defending innocent victims from violent crime, particularly newborn babies.

“We’re here to stand up for innocent victims, and it’s hard to imagine a more innocent victim than a newborn baby,” Ogg said. “Baby Jazmine deserved to live, and we have worked hard since her death to get justice for her.”

Robin and White were initially arrested after Jazmine was brought to the hospital with an appalling array of injuries, including severe trauma to the head. Robin was initially charged with capital murder while White was charged with murder.

An autopsy conducted revealed the shocking extent of Jazmine’s injuries, as she had suffered between 70 and 80 fractures, including numerous rib fractures and fractures in her long bones, the news release stated. She also had two skull fractures, both fresh and old brain bleeds, and retinal hemorrhages in both eyes, officials said.

Following Jazmine’s death, the couple’s older son was placed in the care of foster parents while Robin’s parents were given custody of the couple’s other baby girl.

Assistant District Attorney Gilbert Sawtelle, a chief in the DA’s Child Fatality Division, emphasized the deep affection that Robin’s parents held for their granddaughter and their desire to see their son face the consequences of his actions.

“While he was the primary caretaker, neither he nor the mother demonstrated significant interest or care for the baby,” Sawtelle explained. “The baby’s paternal grandparents loved her dearly and are now relieved to have finally obtained closure and justice for the baby.”

