A 36-year-old Michigan man ran down a family out for a walk together last Friday, ramming them with his car before exiting the vehicle and opening fire, killing a child and injuring three adults.

Alexander Lamar Banks, Jr. was taken into custody over the weekend and charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder, and six weapons-related charges, court records show.

According to a news release from the Eaton County Sheriff's Office, at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to reports of "an active violent incident" near Green Meadows and Farmstead Lane in Delta Township, which is about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.

Upon arriving at the intersection, first responders located four victims and "immediately began lifesaving efforts" while simultaneously searching for the suspect. Eaton County 911's official X account posted just after 6 p.m. that there was an "active shooter" at the intersection, advising people to "avoid the area" and to lock their doors.

The suspect, later identified as Banks, was located by deputies a short while later and taken into custody with the assistance of the Michigan State Police.

"Preliminary investigation shows a vehicle driven by the suspect struck a family who was out for a walk," the sheriff's office said. "The suspect then exited the vehicle and fired numerous shots at the members of the family. A bystander who attempted to help was also attacked and suffered serious injuries. Tragically, a young child was pronounced deceased at the scene."

In addition to the injured child, a 37-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were hospitalized in stable condition while a 72-year-old woman was in critical condition on Sunday evening.

"At this time, investigators have every reason to believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the community," the sheriff's office said.

Eaton County Prosecuting Attorney Doug Lloyd released a statement saying his office had been in constant contact with the sheriff's office, but emphasized that revealing investigatory details outside of the courtroom "risks compromising the suspect's constitutional rights" and hinders the office's ability to "secure justice for the victims."

"My heart is shattered for the family, friends, and loved ones of those who were victimized during the unthinkable tragedy that occurred in Delta Township on Friday night," the statement said. "I remain committed to transparency, but in situations like this tragedy, providing a detailed public account at this stage, or as the incident was unfolding, would not be appropriate."

The child victim was identified as a 3-year-old girl by Lansing NBC affiliate WILX, which reported that the cause of her death was a gunshot wound. The two younger adults injured in the attack were reportedly the girl's mother and father.

In home security footage obtained by police, after driving a gray sedan into the family, Banks apparently got out of the car and began firing at the victims with a 12-gauge shotgun he had stashed in his backpack.

At some point during the attack, Banks is also seen grabbing the mother by her hair and "pulling it as if he was trying to break her neck," the station reported, citing a probable cause affidavit.

In an interview with police, Banks allegedly admitted he purposefully tried to run over the family, saying he "had to kill someone to save his family."

The day before the shooting, Banks reportedly packed the backpack with ammunition and his father's shotgun in the garage. He then went out on Friday in his father's vehicle.

"He drove around the block in his neighborhood a couple times and saw a family walking down the street," the affidavit states. "Banks Jr. advised that he crashed into the family, intentionally trying to strike the male. Banks Jr. advised that he got out of the vehicle, grabbed the shotgun, and began shooting at the family he just crashed into. He then began beating a male with the shotgun and then an older female who came running towards him. Banks Jr. said he dropped the shotgun and fled on foot."

Alexander appeared for his arraignment on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear when he would be returning to court.