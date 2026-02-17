A 3-year-old in Colorado who was filming videos with older boys for social media was mowed down and killed by a hit-and-run driver near a steep embankment, according to his mother and cops. The child's mom says the embankment is between the road where he was killed and their home, which makes her question how he was able to "get up" there.

"This is the first time he ever went up there (or) was put up there," said Shanice Silver about her son, Isaiah, in an interview with local Fox affiliate KDVR. "That's what we're trying to figure out," she told the TV station. "Because I can't even get up that embankment."

Police in Erie, where Isaiah was killed, say he was found "lying in the roadway" in the area east of Mountain View Boulevard near Village Vista Drive. "Dispatch received the initial call from a motorist who stopped after observing the child," cops say in a press release. "That individual remained on scene and is cooperating with law enforcement."

Officers and emergency personnel responded and attempted lifesaving measures, but Isaiah succumbed to his injuries and died.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from the surrounding area after the discovery and investigators identified a vehicle of interest that was in the area at the time of the "tragic hit-and-run collision," according to police. The person allegedly fled the scene after hitting Isaiah and was still being sought as of Tuesday.

"There are no words that can ease the pain of such a loss," Erie cops said.

Silver told KDVR that she heard a commotion while outside her home and went to check what was happening when she saw Isaiah in the roadway on the other side of the embankment, along with first responders.

"Our family experienced the kind of heartbreak no parent should ever endure," a GoFundMe launched for Isaiah's family says. "His mother, Shanice, and his father, Mitch, are living every parent's worst nightmare — mourning the unimaginable loss of their baby boy. His brother, Elijah, and sister, Aiyana, are grieving the loss of their brother, a bond that was taken far too soon."

Describing Isaiah, the GoFundMe says he was a "joyful, curious, radiant soul who filled every room with laughter," per the description.

"Our family is completely heartbroken," an aunt wrote on Facebook. "Please say prayers for our Silver children as they grieve the loss of their nephew and for mama and daddy Shanice and Mitchell."