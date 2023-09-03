Gunman killed school teacher, injured man before shooting himself in murder-suicide: Cops

Police in Miami, Florida, say a gunman fatally shot a local school teacher and badly injured a man before turning the gun on himself.

They did not name the suspect or the survivor, but the slain woman is Maria Cruz de la Cruz, 51. She taught algebra, geometry, and Spanish at Doral Academy K – 8 charter school.

Cruz and the wounded man were in critical condition, but she died at Jackson Medical Center.

“This past Friday at approximately 4:20 p.m., Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) responded to reports of a shooting at the 9900 block SW 165 Terrace,” Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez told Law&Crime in a statement. “Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. They also discovered another adult male and an adult female, both having sustained gunshot wound(s). Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded, determined the adult male with the self-inflicted gunshot wound was deceased, and transported the other two injured to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition. Despite medical efforts, the female victim succumbed to her injuries a short time later. There was another adult female on the scene who was not injured, and the firearm was recovered.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the loss of our cherished Ms. Maria Cruz,” Doral Academy Principal Eleonora Cuesta said in a statement, according to WTVJ. “Her compassion, commitment, and love for her students have left an indelible mark on us all. In these difficult times, our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with her daughters.”

She said the school is committed to giving the necessary support to students — more on-site counselors and help the children as they navigate through the grief of Cruz’s death.

“May the memory of our beloved Maria Cruz be a blessing,” Cuesta said.

Rodriguez told the outlet officers are not actively looking for any “subject” because this is a murder-suicide.

Police did not suggest why the shooting happened. Detectives are reportedly looking to find any possible history of domestic violence.

A neighbor told the outlet about hearing the gunshots from his home. He ran out to see what happened and then he called 911.

Crime Stoppers asked that anyone with information to call police at 305-471-2400

There is a GoFundMe campaign organized by the school to support Cruz’s two daughters. As of Sunday afternoon, it had raised more than $25,000 of a $100,000 goal.

“Ms. Cruz will never be forgotten,” the GoFundMe said.

