A Michigan father is accused of firing a gun right outside of his son's middle school because officials did not allow him to pick his child up.

Shawntez Marshaun Gregory, 44, faces a slew of charges, including false report or threat of terrorism, making an intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon in a weapons free school zone, and reckless use of a firearm.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, in a press release, said the "nightmare" incident occurred on Tuesday.

It was about 9:50 a.m., and Gregory's son was attending Romulus Middle School in Romulus, a city located about 25 minutes west of Detroit.

Authorities said the defendant wanted to pick his son up from the educational facility but was "denied entry." This denial apparently angered Gregory.

While standing about a foot away from the building, the defendant allegedly "fired a handgun several times" — though not in the direction of the school, prosecutors say. The school was placed on lockdown and authorities called the Romulus Police Department with reports of "an active shooter observed outside of the school."

Officers arrived and arrested Gregory. The prosecutor's office said no one was physically injured.

Gregory appeared virtually in Romulus District Court on Thursday, where more details about the harrowing incident came to light. But the court appearance was far from typical, with the defendant refusing to engage with the judge and going on a long indignant tirade.

"Nope, good f— bye," Gregory replied when the judge asked him to state his name, according to a video of the appearance shared by Detroit-based NBC affiliate WDIV. "Don't need to talk to me, quit f— playing with me."

"I said good f— bye. I don't need to talk to you. Goodbye," he added when asked again. "Don't play with me. Don't play on my son, either. Goodbye."

At one point, as the judge read the allegations against him, Gregory reportedly stuck his fingers in his ears.

"This is the fakest s— I've seen in my life," the defendant said, telling the judge, "Why don't you get a real job? Go get a real job."

Gregory has had multiple complaints of trespassing lobbied against him, and he has kidnapped his own son from school, which violated court orders, according to the judge. He received a trespass letter from the school, and prosecutors asked that he not be given bond and that he have no contact with the school, its students and officials, his child or ex-wife.

"This case is every parent's nightmare," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "The defendant allegedly fired a gun several times in proximity to the school when he was denied entry to get his son. The immediate reporting of an active shooter by the school allowed the Romulus Police to quickly respond and apprehend the defendant."

Gregory is scheduled to re-appear in court for a probable cause conference on Jan. 20, with a preliminary hearing to take place a week later.